Stephens Inc. AR Sells 22,082 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

