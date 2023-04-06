Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 19,129 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 777.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

