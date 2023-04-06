Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.29 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

