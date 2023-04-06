Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.