Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

