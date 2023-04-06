Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $257.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.