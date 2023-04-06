Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.39 Million Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Dillard’s by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $301.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.13. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

