Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

