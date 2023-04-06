Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,797 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,174. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $845.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.84. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

