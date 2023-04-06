Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,668 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

