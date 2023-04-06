iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

