Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 93,393 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $184.98 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.22) to GBX 5,100 ($63.34) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

