Clarius Group LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

