Clarius Group LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

