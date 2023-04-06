Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Shares of WM opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.