iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 43,890 shares.The stock last traded at $100.52 and had previously closed at $100.36.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

