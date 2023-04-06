VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 77,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 127,415 shares.The stock last traded at $80.04 and had previously closed at $82.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

