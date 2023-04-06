National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,097 shares.The stock last traded at $239.55 and had previously closed at $240.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,393,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 120,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.