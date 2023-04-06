National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,097 shares.The stock last traded at $239.55 and had previously closed at $240.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
Featured Articles
