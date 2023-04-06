Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 371,763 shares.The stock last traded at $68.00 and had previously closed at $72.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $21,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

