Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 153,487 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

