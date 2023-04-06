iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 38,178 shares.The stock last traded at $104.19 and had previously closed at $104.54.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $838.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.