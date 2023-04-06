Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 327,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 297,664 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

