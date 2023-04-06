Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 303,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 182,180 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $44.53.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.