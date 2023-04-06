iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 147,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 83,431 shares.The stock last traded at $98.08 and had previously closed at $97.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

