Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.47. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 201,900 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $4,927,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 457.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

