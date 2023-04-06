ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.13

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.06. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 15,989 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $764.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.05.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

