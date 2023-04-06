Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.
NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.35. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.
AVTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
