Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.35. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

AVTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

