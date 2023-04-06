GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $18.10. GDS shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 143,083 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

GDS Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

