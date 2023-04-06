Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.