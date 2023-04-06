Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 6,444 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.16 per share, with a total value of $2,158,000.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $2,138,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.07 per share, with a total value of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.