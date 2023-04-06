HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $301,608.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $405.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $476.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

