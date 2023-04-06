FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Purchases 131,906 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTC Solar stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
