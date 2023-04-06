FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Purchases 131,906 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

