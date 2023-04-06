Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Karen Lewis Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

