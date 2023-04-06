Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 5,507 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,681,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $133.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

