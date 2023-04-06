Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 31,728 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

