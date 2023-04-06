Kevin Weil Purchases 274,000 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 1.6 %

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.