Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.