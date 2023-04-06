Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59.

Generac Trading Down 2.2 %

Generac stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $308.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

