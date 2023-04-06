World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Sells 5,815 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.26. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $209.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

