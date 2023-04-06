Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Christopher W. Krueger Sells 15,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 7.6 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.