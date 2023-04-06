Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 27,138 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $789,987.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $663,523.76.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20.

FLYW opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

