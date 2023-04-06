Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Martin Auster Sells 21,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $645,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 7.6 %

VTYX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.