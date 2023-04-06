Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Martin Auster Sells 21,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $645,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 7.6 %
VTYX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25.
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
