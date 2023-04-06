Pavitar Singh Sells 65,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $837,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,932.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $72.52.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.