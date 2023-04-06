SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP John Webster Nurkin Sells 11,131 Shares of Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

