Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Arani Bose Sells 5,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $282.57 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $285.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.82 and a 200 day moving average of $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.25.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,350,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

