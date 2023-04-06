Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $825.22 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

