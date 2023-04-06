Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Kirk B. Griswold Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

