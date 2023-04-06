Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.27.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
SOVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.