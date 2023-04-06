Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

