PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,114,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $925,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16.

On Monday, February 27th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $912,000.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after buying an additional 281,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,237,000 after buying an additional 152,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

