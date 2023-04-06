United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

UTHR opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

